Trumbull volleyball drops five-setter to Ludlowe

The Trumbull High girls’ volleyball team lost a tough five-set match with Fairfield Ludlowe in its season opener on Monday.

Ali Castro led Trumbull with 33 assists, to go with 11 digs and a pair of aces.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 15 kills, 14 digs, six aces and two blocks.

Ashleigh Johnson led the defense with 23 digs and had two aces.

Leading Ludlowe, now 2-0, were Jackie Sodurland (15 kills, 8 blocks, 2 aces), Jo Blanco (10 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs) and Katrina Henrich (3 aces, 8 digs).