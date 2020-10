Trumbull volleyball defeats St. Joseph

Stephanie Olah had 10 kills and 8 digs when the Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated St. Joseph 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-19) on Tuesday.

Ada Sadlier had 7 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs for coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles, now 7-1.

Ali Castro added 27 assists and 6 aces.

Defensive specialist Amada Sullivan had 13 digs and 2 aces.