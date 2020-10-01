Trumbull volleyball defeats St. Joseph

Trumbull High’s girls’ volleyball team won a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) decision from St. Joseph in the season opener on Thursday.

The Eagles were led by senior captain and setter Ali Castro, who had 21 assists, 15 digs and 2 aces.

Senior captain and outside hitter Bailey Cenatiempo had 7 kills, 1 block and 9 digs.

Junior middle hitter Ada Sadlier added 11 kills, 2 blocks and 6 aces.

The Eagles will face the Cadets again on Tuesday afternoon at St. Joe's.