Trumbull trio playing lacrosse at Eastern Connecticut

Trumbull graduates Jake Liebowitz, Tara Burns and Daniel Stocknoff are playing lacrosse at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Liebowitz lettered his first two seasons at attack for coach Marc Graham before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the 2020 season down. He started all 16 matches and scored 28 goals with a team-leading 17 assists in 2019. As a freshman, Leibowitz appeared in all 17 matches with six goals and 10 assists. At Trumbull, he was a three-year starter in lacrosse, earning All-FCIAC as a senior. He was a two-time Division II All-Stater in hockey.

Burns is a freshman defender for coach Dee Stephan. At Trumbull, she was a four-year member of lacrosse program, a two-year starter and senior captain, Burns, who is majoring in elementary education/business, received the Trumbull’s Spark Plug Award in 2019.

Stocknoff, a freshman at ECSU, was a multi-sport athlete at Trumbull, playing lacrosse and football and running cross country. He was a four-year starter in football and lacrosse, where he played defense.