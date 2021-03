Cassi Barbato scored the 1,000th point of her career when the Trumbull girls’ basketball team defeated Westhill 50-33 on Wednesday to advance to the FCIAC quarterfinal round.

Third-seeded Trumbull (11-2) will host No. 6 seed Stamford (9-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Knights defeated No. 11 Bassick 64-47 in the round of 16.