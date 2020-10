Trumbull tops Warde in girls volleyball

Trumbull defeated Warde 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) in girls’ volleyball on Thursday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles were led by senior setter Ali Castro with 27 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 11 kills, 13 digs and 3 aces.

Stephanie Olah had 8 kills and 4 aces.

Ada Sadlier added 3 blocks while Callan Vaughn had 4 kills and Kat Zanvettor 13 digs.

The Eagles improved to 4-1.