https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-tops-Warde-in-boys-soccer-15659803.php
Trumbull tops Warde in boys soccer
The Trumbull boys’ soccer team jumped on top of Fairfield Warde early on its way to a 2-1 victory on Monday.
Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles are 2-4. Warde is 2-3-1.
Franco Milovanov scored 7 minutes in for Trumbull, and then assisted on Ethan David’s goal at the 14-minute mark.
Warde’s Lucas Thompson scored with 18 minutes remaining in the opening half.
Jack Lumpinski made 4 saves to get the win.
Andrew Jones had 4 stops for Warde.
Trumbull had 11 shots, Warde 9.
View Comments