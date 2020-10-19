Trumbull tops Warde in boys soccer

The Trumbull boys’ soccer team jumped on top of Fairfield Warde early on its way to a 2-1 victory on Monday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles are 2-4. Warde is 2-3-1.

Franco Milovanov scored 7 minutes in for Trumbull, and then assisted on Ethan David’s goal at the 14-minute mark.

Warde’s Lucas Thompson scored with 18 minutes remaining in the opening half.

Jack Lumpinski made 4 saves to get the win.

Andrew Jones had 4 stops for Warde.

Trumbull had 11 shots, Warde 9.