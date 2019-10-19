Trumbull tops Shelton in girls volleyball match

Trumbull went out of league to defeat Shelton, 3-1, in a girls’ volleyball match on Saturday.

Ashleigh Johnson had 28 digs to lead coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles in the 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-21 victory.

Bailey Cenatiempo (16 kills, 22 digs and 1 ace), Ali Castro (33 assists, 14 digs and 3 kills) and Alina Goncalves (10 kills and 2 blocks) were key as Trumbull improved its record to 10-2.

The Eagles, 8-2 in the FCIAC, return to conference play Monday when they visit Wilton.