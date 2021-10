Sophomore Erin Foley scored three first-half goals when Trumbull defeated Masuk, 6-2, in a non-league field hockey contest at Benedict Field in Monroe on Friday.

Junior Kayla Barbagallo set a school record with five assists.

Classmate Maura Carbone added two goals and one assist for the 7-5-2 Eagles, who qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Senior Meg Smith added one goal for coach Colleen Filush.

Foley scored three times and Smith once in the first half as the Eagles took a 4-1 lead. Carbone tallied two goals in the third quarter, both assisted by Barbagallo.

Carbone (10 goals, 2 assists) and Barbagallo (7 goals, 8 assists) share the team lead with 22 points each.

Amelia Logan (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ella Bunovsky (1 goal) led Masuk, now 8-4-1-1.

Trumbull returns to action on Monday when it hosts Stamford at 7:30 p.m.

Trumbull 6, Masuk 2

T 2 2 2 0 - 6

S 1 0 1 0 - 2

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter: T- Erin Foley (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 10:48; M - Ella Bunovsky (assisted by Amelia Logan), 9:13; T - Foley (assisted by Maura Carbone), 3:32

2nd Quarter: T - Foley (assisted by Barbagallo), 7:38; T- Megan Smith (assisted by Barbagallo), 6:27

3rd Quarter - T - Carbone (assisted by Barbagallo), 13:10; T- Carbone (assisted by Barbagallo), 11:35; M - Logan (assisted by Molly Halliday), 2:00

Shots on Goal: T (12), M (9)

Penalty Corners: T (4), S (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Jenny Flynn (7); M - Valerie Vilca (7)

Records: T 7-5-2; M 8-4-1-1