Trumbull tops Greenwich in boys basketball

Trumbull defeated Greenwich, 48-45, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Wednesday.

Mileeq Green scored 12 points and had 9 rebounds for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Andrew Cutter had 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Connor Johnston had 6 rebounds.

TRUMBULL 48, GREENWICH 45

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12

Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0

Connor Johnston 4 0-1 8

Johnny McCain 3 0-1 8

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 3 0-1 8

Sebastian Mettellus 1 1-2 4

Andrew Cutter 1 0-0 2

Jake Gruttadauria 3 0-0 6

Totals 20 3-7 48

3 Pointers: McCain 2, Holden 2, Mettellus 1

Fouled Out: Cutter

Technical: Cutter

Greenwich

James Pilc 3 0-0 7

Max Steinman 6 0-0 14

Daniel Lustosa 2 0-0 4

Matt Pilc 2 0-1 4

Chason Barber 2 0-0 4

AJ Barbar 1 0-0 3

Mason Muir 1 0-2 2

Jayden Solomon 2 2-2 6

Totals 19 2-5 45

3 Pointers: Steinman 2, Pilc 1, Barbar 1

Fouled Out: None

Technical: None

Trumbull 8 16 15 10 48

Greenwich 13 14 15 2 45