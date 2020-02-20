Trumbull tops Greenwich in boys basketball
Recommended Video:
Trumbull defeated Greenwich, 48-45, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Wednesday.
Mileeq Green scored 12 points and had 9 rebounds for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Andrew Cutter had 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Connor Johnston had 6 rebounds.
TRUMBULL 48, GREENWICH 45
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0
Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12
Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0
Connor Johnston 4 0-1 8
Johnny McCain 3 0-1 8
Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0
Cape Holden 3 0-1 8
Sebastian Mettellus 1 1-2 4
Andrew Cutter 1 0-0 2
Jake Gruttadauria 3 0-0 6
Totals 20 3-7 48
3 Pointers: McCain 2, Holden 2, Mettellus 1
Fouled Out: Cutter
Technical: Cutter
Greenwich
James Pilc 3 0-0 7
Max Steinman 6 0-0 14
Daniel Lustosa 2 0-0 4
Matt Pilc 2 0-1 4
Chason Barber 2 0-0 4
AJ Barbar 1 0-0 3
Mason Muir 1 0-2 2
Jayden Solomon 2 2-2 6
Totals 19 2-5 45
3 Pointers: Steinman 2, Pilc 1, Barbar 1
Fouled Out: None
Technical: None
Trumbull 8 16 15 10 48
Greenwich 13 14 15 2 45