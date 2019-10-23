Trumbull tops Danbury in girls volleyball match

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Danbury, 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16) on Wednesday

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles are 12-2 overall and 10-2 in the FCIAC heading into Friday’s match at Greenwich.

Trumbull was led by Ali Castro (31 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills 5 aces), Bailey Cenatiempo (14 kills, 9 digs), Maeve Hampford (7 kills, 5 digs) and Lindsay Gibbs (4 kills, 4 blocks).