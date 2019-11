Trumbull to play Greenwich in girls volleyball quarterfinal

Trumbull defeated Cheshire, 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 26-16) in a Class LL girls’ volleyball second-round match on Thursday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s No. 8 Eagles (17-3) will visit No. 1 Greenwich (19-1) in a quarterfinal match Saturday at 6 p.m.

Leading Trumbull past No. 9 seed Cheshire (15-5) were Bailey Cenatiempo (19 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces), Ali Castro (29 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces), Maeve Hampford (4 blocks) and Ashleigh Johnson (12 digs).