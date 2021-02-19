Trumbull to greet St. Joseph Saturday in boys basketball to benefit cancer cure

Trumbull will host St. Joseph in the Playing for a Cure boys’ basketball game to benefit the American Cancer Society on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Trumbull will be led by Jake Gruttadauria, Lance Walsh and Mileeq Green. Mason Gregory, Tommy Shannon, Glenn Manigault, Patrick Dineen and Carson Arkay captain St. Joseph.St. Joseph Athletics / Contributed photo More for youSportsUConn at No. 10 Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn at Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug Bonjour