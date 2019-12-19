Trumbull teams up to defeat Bridgeport Central in opener

The Trumbull girls’ basketball team opened the season Wednesday night with a 66-10 victory at Bridgeport Central.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Lady Eagles will be back in action tonight when they host Hamden at 7:15. Wilbur Cross and Simsbury will be playing in the 5:15 game.

Cassi Barbato led five Trumbull players in double figures with 15 points.

Sarah Stolze, Emma Gentry and Emi Roberto each had 11 points.

Amanda Ruchalski scored 10.

Trumbull (66)

Emma Gentry: 5 0-0 11; Emi Roberto: 4 2-2 11; Sarah Stolze: 5 0-0 11; Amanda Ruchalski: 4 2-2 10; Maeve Hampford: 0 0-0 0; Sam Guimont: 0 1-2 1; Julia Lindwall: 0 5-6 5; Grace Lesko: 1 0-0 2; Cassi Barbato: 6 1-2 15; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Trumbull: 25 11-14 66

After winning its opener, Trumbull will host Hamden tonight at 7:15.

Bridgeport Central (10)

Sara Scott: 1 0-0 3; T. Kooiat: 1 0-0 3; Imani Upchurch: 1 0-0 2; Eva Alvaraelo: 1 0-1 2; Isabel Negron: 0 0-0 0; Kiera Powell: 0 0-0 0

Bridgeport Central: 4 0-1 10

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 31 17 13 5 - 66

Bridgeport Central: 2 3 2 3 -10

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-1; Emi Roberto-1; Sarah Stolze-1; Cassi Barbato-2

Bridgeport Central: Sara Scott-1; T. Kooiat-1