Trumbull taking 10-0 record into field hockey playoffs

Kayla Barbagallo, Lauren Buck and Maura Carbone each scored one goal as the Trumbull High field hockey team concluded its undefeated regular season with a 3-0 victory over visiting Fairfield Ludlowe at McDougall Stadium.

With the win, coach Colleen Filush’s Eagles improved to 10-0.

Top-seeded Trumbull will now host fourth-seeded St. Joseph in the FCIAC East Region playoffs on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

The game started slowly with zero shots or penalty corners by either team in the first quarter. Trumbull stepped up its offensive pressure and hit the scoreboard with 1:10 remaining in the first half when Carbone poked in a goal off a feed from Buck. It was Carbone’s sixth goal of the season.

In the second half, Barbagallo scored the Eagles’ second goal off an assist from Gianna Socci (her team-best 8th assist) with 4:23 remaining. It was the fourth straight game that Barbagallo has tallied a goal.

In the final minute of play, Trumbull kept up pressure and was awarded a penalty stroke after a ball hit a Ludlowe defender, who was behind the goalie, on the leg in front of the goal.

Buck then proceeded to beat Ludlowe goalie Kaili Jacobson to the left side of the cage for her team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Trumbull’s defense was solid all game, led by seniors Joelle Nutter and Ella Consla and junior Alannah Fleming, allowing just two Falcon shots on goal.

Trumbull senior goalie Megan McCarthy made one save for her ninth shutout of the season, while Jacobson had four for Ludlowe (2-7-0-1).

Trumbull 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

At McDougall Stadium

T 0 1 0 2 - 3

FL 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - No scoring

2nd Quarter - T - Maura Carbone (assisted by Lauren Buck), 1:10

3rd Quarter - No scoring

4th Quarter - T - Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Gianna Socci), 4:23; T- Lauren Buck (penalty stroke), 0:15

Shots on Goal: T (12), FL (2)

Penalty Corners: T (8), FL (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 1; FL - Kaili Jacobson (4)

Records: T 10-0; FL 2-7-0-1