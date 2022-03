Trumbull placed seventh. St. Joseph was 12th. Greenwich won the title.

Trumbull’s 200-medley relay team of David Datz, Anthony Lemma, Raj Padda and Crecca were sixth in 1:39.03. Crecca took sixth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.89 seconds. Crecca, Rohit Gunda, Sriharsha Vangeepuram and Joey Vaitkus finished sixth in the 200-freestyle relay 1:31.20.

Datz was seventh in the 100-backstroke (57.35). Gunda, Padda, Datz and Vaitkus were eighth in the 400-freestyle relay (3:28.68).

St. Joseph’s Justin Wu placed 10th in the 100-butterfly (54.44). Padda was 14th (55.17). Gunda was 10th in the 500-freestyle (4:55.34). Lemma took 10th (102.18), Crecca 12th (1:02.41) and Wu 13th (1:02.99) in the 100-breaststroke. Cameron Kosak, Sriharsha Vangeepuram, Lucas Taormina and Adam Tomczyk were 11th in the 200-medley relay (1:49.93). Gunda was 14th in the 200-freestyle (1:48.46).