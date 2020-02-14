Trumbull swimmers upend Staples

Recommended Video:

The Trumbull boys’ swim and dive team rallied to defeat Staples High, 98-87, this past Wednesday.

“It was an amazing meet, where the boys came back from 7 points down with three events left to beat Staples for possibly the first time in school history,” Eagles’ head coach Bill Strickland said. “With the win, the boys also secured a winning season of 5-4 for either another first in school history or at least in a very, very, very long time.”

Trumbull is led by senior team captain Ryan Johnson.

“Going into the meet I think it is fair to say everyone was a little nervous,” Johnson said. “We wanted this win badly, and we weren’t going to let anything stop us. I am proud of the entire team for all their hard work throughout the season. We are looking forward to strong performances in the championships.”

The Eagles will honor Tyler Dommond, Lach Aleksandrov and Ryan Johnson at Senior Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in a scrimmage meet against Ridgefield at the Hillcrest pool.

The championship season begins with FCIAC trials on Tuesday, March 3, at Greenwich High.