Trumbull swimmer Lauren Walsh sets State Open record

Trumbull’s Lauren Walsh set a new State Open record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.96 when Lady Eagle qualifiers went up against the best of the best on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Yale University.

A sophomore for coach Bill Strickland’s team, Walsh added a second-place finish in the 200-individual medley to her growing resume.

The top 24 times in the four class championships qualified swimmers for the State Open

Trumbull’s 200-medley relay team of Mia Zajac, Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Julia Nevins finished in second to garner All-State honors.

Trumbull diver, senior Katelyn Cerulli placed 13th with a score of 419.95.

Senior Mia Zajac placed 17th in the 100-backstroke.

Freshman Hope Ivanovich was 18th in the 500-yard freestyle.

Lady Eagles’ Lauren Walsh, Julia Nevins, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac and head coach Bill Strickland at the State Open. Lady Eagles’ Lauren Walsh, Julia Nevins, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac and head coach Bill Strickland at the State Open. Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull High Athletics Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull High Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull swimmer Lauren Walsh sets State Open record 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 200-freestyle relay with Nevins, Piro, Ivanovich and Walsh finished 20th.

The 400-freestyle relay of Jackie Dale, Ivanovich, Norah Hampford and Zajac were 20th.

"This has been another tremendous year for the Lady Eagles,” Strickland said. “To see our medley relay take second at Opens was great for these girls. All season one goal was to take that relay to All State.

“Our girls in the 200 free and 400 free relays helped make big statements at Opens.

“In individual events Mia Zajac and Hope Ivanovich held their own against all their events.

“Lauren Walsh took the show with her 200 IM and 100-breaststroke, when she became the first Lady Eagle to win the State Open title and break the State Open record.

“Our diving coach Rob Devine has been clutch, helping bring Katelyn Cerulli, an unsung hero in many meets for us, to a 13th place finish.

“Our girls finished the year on a high note, leading the way for another exciting season next year."