The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team capped a tremendous run through the CIAC Class LL tournament with a 3-0 win over Westhill for its first state championship. That performance by coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles propelled them to the top of the final Connecticut coaches state poll for 2019. The team was honored prior to a recent THS boys’ basketball game. Tom Zultowski (javyee), Rachel Reid and Jennifer Marrone (freshmen) were assistant coaches. Team members include Kathryn Zanvettor, Kiley Barbagallo, Stephanie Olah, Amanda Sullivan, Bailey Cenatiempo, Natalie Onofreo, Jamie McPartland, Alina Goncalves, Maeve Hampford, Paige Corsi, Jessica Nyitrai, Callan Vaughn, Jamie Willix, Jacqueline Malheiro, Lindsay Gibbs, Ali Castro, Julia Larkin, Ashleigh Johnson, Maggie Carley and Mia Egmont.