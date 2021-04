Chris Palermo / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Trumbull brings back catcher Cassi Barbato and third baseman MacKenzie Bruggeman to the lineup, but besides the All-State tandem, softball coach Jacqui Sheftz said the team is young.

“Cassi will play at Radford (Division I) and Mackenzie at Assumption (Division II),” Sheftz said. “Junior Kyle Barbagallo played second base as a freshman and will be in the outfield. Jenna Duffy was a DP (designated player) as a frosh and this year will play first base. Everyone else is new.”