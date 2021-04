Trumbull softball had 15 hits when it defeated New Canaan 13-1 on Tuesday.

Lianna Weaver had three doubles and drove in three runs for coach Jacqui Sheftz.

Cassi Barbato, singled, doubled, homered and had two RBIs, as Trumbull improved to 2-1 over and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Winning pitcher Mackenzie Bruggeman plated two runs with a single and a home run. She allowed two hits and struck out six.

Jenna Duffy, Caroline Hall and Kiley Barbagallo had two hits each.

Julie Telep doubled home a run.

Kendall Somma had a RBI single in the fourth for New Canaan (1-4).

Trumbull 13, New Canaan 1

New Canaan 00010 1 3 1

Trumbull 72202 13 15 2

T- Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 2-1) and Cassi Barbato

NC- Hibbert and Flowers