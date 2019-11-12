Trumbull shuts out Amity

Trumbull, the No. 8 seed in Class LL, defeated No. 25 seed Amity, 3-0, on Monday’s first-round game.

All the scoring came in the second half, on goals from Tiago Frazao (71st minute), Justin Horvath (74th minute) and Frazao (77th minute).

Roberto Echenique), Frazao and Alex Candelaria had assists. Nick Grassi made two saves.

The Eagles will play host to No. 9 Shelton on Wednesday in the second round at a time to be determined.

The Gaels defeated No. 24 Middletown, 1-0 (4-3 PK).

The state quarterfinals will be played on Friday at the home site of the higher seeded team.