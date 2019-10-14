Trumbull serves up winning dish at Disney Classic

The Trumbull girls’ cross country team ventured to Orlando, Fla. to compete in the 23rd annual Disney Classic this weekend.

The trip to Florida also served a bigger purpose for the team. The Eagles volunteered at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee. The village hosts children with critical illnesses and their families while they are staying in Florida. Make-A-Wish Connecticut has sent many families to this location.

The players toured the village and operated the dinner service for the evening. They served food, carried trays, catered to the needs of the families, bused tables, washed the dishes, and cleaned the dining room at the end of the night.

“As an alumni family of Give Kids the World, I was very proud to share this place with these girls,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey explained. “I was even more proud to see how amazingly selfless they were. They understood how important it was for them to give back and they did it willingly. I will never forget it. I hope they won’t too.”

On Saturday, it was time to compete. The Disney Classic featured high school and college teams from more than 20 states with 19 different races.

The Eagles’ varsity squad, currently ranked third in the state, competed against nine other large school (enrollment of 2,000 or more students) teams in the Cruella De Ville Division.

Trumbull finished first (42 points), well ahead of runner-up Colgan (Virginia) and third-place John’s Creek (Georgia), who tallied 66 and 92 points, respectively.

Trumbull placed four runners in top 12 and six in the top 27 of Saturday’s race, which was run on a relatively flat 5,000-meter course on the plush grounds of ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Senior Emily Alexandru (2nd, 20:06), sophomore Kali Holden (3rd, 20:07) and senior tri-captain Alessandra Zaffina (4th, 20:10) and senior Rebecca Margolnick (12th (20:39) led the way.

Senior tri-captain Megan Becker placed 21st (21:18), while sophomore Evelyn Marchand was 27th (21:51). Senior Carolyn Cardell was 30th (21:54), while junior Brenna Asaro was 35th (22:17). Senior Sabrina Orazietti (46th, 22:46) and junior Calyn Carbone (53rd, 23:28) rounded out the varsity contingent.

Trumbull also competed in the Lady Tremain race, finishing third out of 14 teams. Senior Erianna Gentile led the way with a 5th place finish (23:14), while classmate Lauren Fox was 21st (24:28). Sophomores Sydney Fox and Carly Epstein finished 35th and 36th in the race. Juniors Ashley Velloso (47th), Alexa Yardis (72th) and Abigail Clark (74th) all finished in the top half of the 149-runner field.

“The girls dominated the varsity race and set the tone for other teams to follow,” McCaffrey said. “We went to this meet to gain some confidence, to strengthen our bond, and to close out the regular season on top. We did just that. Now it is time for the championship season. We are ready.”

The Eagles now set their sights on Tuesday’s FCIAC Championship Meet at Waveny Park in New Canaan. The 2019 FCIAC West Division champions, Trumbull was the FCIAC runner-up a year ago.