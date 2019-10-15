Trumbull second at FCIAC girls’ cross country meet

For the second straight year, the Trumbull girls’ cross country team placed second at the FCIAC Championship meet held at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

The Eagles (83 points) finished behind champion Ridgefield (70) on Tuesday. Trumbull did outscore New Canaan (118), Danbury (121) and Wilton (134) to finish second for the third time in program history (1999 and 2018).

The Eagles, who are ranked third in the state, had four runners earn All-FCIAC honors. Runners who finished in the top 15 earned first team, while runners in 16th through 30th place were second team honorees.

Senior Alessandra Zaffina led the way for the Eagles with a fifth-place finish, completing the 4,000-meter course in 14:54. It was the third consecutive season that Zaffina has garnered All-FCIAC accolades.

“Ally has been so consistent in her high school career,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said, “She is one of the best runners Trumbull has ever had — and she does it with a smile and great confidence.”

Classmate Emily Alexandru also earned first team honors, finishing the race in seventh place (15:03). It was the second straight year Alexandru has earned first-team All-FCIAC recognition.

Sophomore Kali Holden finished 16th (15:28) and was second-team All-FCIAC, as was as classmate Evelyn Marchand (20th, 15:41).

Seniors Rebecca Margolnick and Megan Becker both placed in the top 40, finishing 35th (15:53) and 38th (15:56), respectively. Junior Keira Grant was 43rd (16:01) and senior Carolyn Cardell 57th (16:30) to round out the Eagles’ varsity contingent.

Trumbull will next compete at the Class LL state championships Saturday, Oct. 26 at Wickham Park in Manchester. Last season, the Eagles were fifth at the LL meet.

“Coming in second in the FCIAC for the second straight year is a great accomplishment for this team,” McCaffrey said. “We are looking forward to the Class LL state meet.”