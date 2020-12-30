Trumbull's Ray Leonzi to play baseball at Fairfield

College teams earmark athletes that get bigger, faster and stronger during their high school seasons and beyond. Ray Leonzi, a left-handed hitting outfielder from Trumbull High, has fulfilled that sought-after target set by the Fairfield University baseball program and signed to play for head coach Bill Currier.
“When you step on campus you are playing with 21, 22, 23-year-olds, you are coming in as a 17-18-year-old, and that is the biggest gap for new players,” said Brian Fay, an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Currier. “Guys that are passionate about it, get into the weight room and get bigger, faster, stronger before they step on campus have a huge advantage.”