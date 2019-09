Trumbull’s Mia DiBello scores goal in loss to Darien

Trumbull lost to Darien, 2-1, in an FCIAC girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Mia DiBello, assisted by Sophia Lowenberg, scored the goal for coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles.

Avery Rice made 13 saves.

Trumbull will host Ridgefield High on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.