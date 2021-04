Bryan Kraus struck out 14 in a complete game two-hitter to pitch Trumbull to a 1-0 victory over Warde in an FCIAC baseball game in Fairfield on Monday.

“This was a classic pitcher's duel with a playoff atmosphere,” Trumbull coach Phil Pacelli after his 2-1 team handed Warde its first loss in five starts. “When Bryan is on the mound we expect to win. We had a lackluster performance as a team in our last game against New Canaan (a 3-0 loss), but Bryan got us the win we needed today.”