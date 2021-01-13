Trumbull's Ana Carlos playing soccer at Quinnipiac

TRUMBULL - Ana Carlos’ father instilled a love of soccer into the Trumbull High standout, who used that passion for the game and her athletic prowess to sign a National Letter of Intent to play for head coach Dave Clarke’s Quinnipiac University Division I team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“I’ll play anywhere I’m asked in the midfield. I’m not locked down to a specific position or role, its wherever they need me,” Carlos said. “My dad Fernando played at UConn. My mom Tina and dad have helped me every step I have taken.” Her father, a 1989 graduate, helped head coach Ray Reid’s team to three NCAA appearances and lettered all four seasons. He earned Big East All-Tournament team honors in 1988 and earned the Eric S. Lund Memorial Award presented to the player who exemplifies tremendous desire to excel, enthusiasm and courage.