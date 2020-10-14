Trumbull runners off to 4-0 start

After running four meets in 12 days, the Trumbull boys’ cross country team’s record stands at 4-0.

The season started for coach Jeff Klein’s Eagles with a 15-50 win over St. Joseph. Trumbull added victories in meets with Fairfield Warde 19-37 and Fairfield Prep 15-50.

Tuesday, on a muddy course after significant rain, the Eagles topped Fairfield Ludlowe 22-37.

Trumbull will train two weeks, meet St. Joseph, and then compete in a regional championship in November with the Cadets, Warde, Ludlowe and Prep.

Klein said: “We have been led by junior Bronson Vo, who was the top runner in our first 3 meets. Along the way he ran an outstanding time of 15:24 on our home course which is the 3rd best time ever for an Eagle.

“Classmate Varujan Edwards has picked right up from his All-FCIAC sophomore season, running right behind Vo, and in the Ludlowe meet was the team’s top finisher.

“Our captain Joe Gregory against Prep just missed the all-time Top 10 leader board on our course, running the 11th fastest time ever. Junior Mohammed Abunar has shown great improvement through hard work this summer. He and senior captain Elliott Bello have consistently been among our top runners.”

Other top finishers are Devin Ferreira and Ryan Hass, who have traded the 6th and 7th spots for the Eagles in each meet.

“They continue to improve each race and have helped our depth,” Klein said. “Our top freshman so far has been David Carillo, who has improved every race and has been our 8th best runner in the last few meets.”

Klein praised his runners for their summer work.

“The boys started working when the state gave the go ahead on June 1,” he said. “They were highly focused throughout the summer, and though we started much later than usual because of the change to athletics this fall, they did exactly what they needed to be ready for the start of the season.

“I am really pleased with how hard they have worked and the team comradery they have built this fall. It’s a pleasure to work with these boys and though we are not going to have our usual championship meets, they have stayed highly motivated to succeed this season.”