Trumbull High’s head swim coach Bill Strickland was named Girl's Swim Coach of the Year. He was recognized, as were All-State awardees Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac, and Julia Nevins, at the All State Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Trumbull High’s head swim coach Bill Strickland was named Girl's Swim Coach of the Year. He was recognized, as were All-State awardees Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac, and Julia Nevins, at the All State Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
