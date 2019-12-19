  • Trumbull High’s head swim coach Bill Strickland was named Girl's Swim Coach of the Year. He was recognized, as were All-State awardees Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac, and Julia Nevins, at the All State Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull High Athletics / Trumbull Times

    Trumbull High’s head swim coach Bill Strickland was named Girl's Swim Coach of the Year. He was recognized, as were All-State awardees Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Mia Zajac, and Julia Nevins, at the All State Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

