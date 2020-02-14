Trumbull posting good numbers during indoor track season

The Trumbull boy’s indoor track team has quietly put together an impressive season.

Coach Shawn Tait’s Eagles finished sixth in the FCIAC championships last week, seven places better than the year before and only three points out of fourth place. Trumbull more than doubled its point total from a year ago.

Evan Seymour, Royal Barsky, Andy Spillane, Will Cardone, Joe Gregory, Varujon Edwards and Cyrus Asgari earned All-FCIAC first-team berths. Nicholais Klaiber was second-team All-FCIAC. Also medaling at the championship were Jeremy Merkin, Matt Cattuchio and Aaron Berkowitz.

“I have been very impressed by the boy’s commitment to the process,” Tait said. “They have worked very hard in the off season and it has really paid off. I couldn’t be happier with how they have competed and performed.

“Track and field can sometimes be a very lonely and grueling sport. It takes a strong mind to push through the pain and achieve maximum results.”

Led by captains Joe Gregory, Andy Spillane, Evan Seymour and Dan McKeon the Eagles have really risen to the occasion.

Assistant coach Frank Gaines said: “I have been thrilled with how the boys have dedicated themselves to the weight room in the off season. It is really starting to pay dividends. As a result of their hard work we have had a record number of qualifiers for the LL meet.”

State qualifiers include Evan Seymour, Royal Barsky, Andy Spillane, Will Cardone, Shea Grant, Vin DiLeo, Joe Megale, Joe Gregory, Varujon Edwards, Cyrus Asgari, Nicholais Klaiber, Jeremy Merkin, Matt Cattucio, Aaron Berkowitz, Cameron Holmes, Matt Wich, Zach Seymour and Freud-Williams Maignan.

Nicholais Kaliber finished 6th in the 1000 meters in Class LL on Thursday.

The sprint medley team of Andy Spillane, Royal Barsky, Evan Seymour and Varujon Edwards placed 6th as well.