Trumbull scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter when coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles went on the road to defeat Ridgefield 28-14 in FCIAC football.

Trumbull (6-2) will host Danbury (3-5) Friday at McDougall Stadium.

Owen Solano was an important piece of the winning puzzle against the 4-4 Tigers.

He spun out of a tackle on the five-yard line to complete a 30-yard scoring pass from Hunter Agosti to break a 7-7 tie after one period. Solano’s block helped free Nick Tuccianardo for a 32-yard tackle-breaking run that set up a rushing touchdown by the bruising back.

Tuccianardo finished with 18 carries for 125 yards and a score.

Agosti, 8 of 14 passing for 200 yards, found Solano for a 20-yard touchdown. Solano had five catches for 99 yards.

Corbin Smith caught a crossing pass from Agosti on the 34 and turned it into an 84-yard touchdown. He added the conversion kick. Smith ran for 90 yards on 17 carries.

Ridgefield was turned back twice from in close by the Trumbull defense. A goal-line stand on a 4th and 1 play was successful when a big hit forced a fumble. Solano had a diving interception in the end zone to stop another series.

Smith had two hustling touchdown-saving tackles among his eight stops. He added an interception.

Jake Peterson had a team-high 10 tackles. Amr Othman had five.

Jordan Black and Dylan Moran each sacked quarterback Justin Keller, who threw a 15-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left to make it 28-14.

