Trumbull pitchers fare well in top-flight scrimmages

It has been 678 days since Trumbull baseball coach Phil Pacelli last took his team onto a field for a game, so he put together a challenging preseason schedule to test his players.
“We had a great week of scrimmages (Bunnell, Newtown, Warde and Fairfield Prep). We found out we are very deep on the mound. We had a lot of innings to eat up with four scrimmages in four days, and our guys were throwing strikes and getting outs,” Pacelli said. “We ran Bryan Kraus, Joey DeRienzo, Connor Johnston, Tyler Basher, Logan Huzi, Matt Gay and Matt Cummings out there and we got a great effort by all.”