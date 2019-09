Trumbull nets win over Ridgefiel in boys soccer

Trumbull’s Tiago Frazao scored a goal in the 68th minute when the Eagles defeated Ridgefield, 1-0, in an FCIAC boys’ soccer match on Wednesday.

Nico Milovanov had the assist for coach Sil Vitiello’s team, which outshot the Tigers 10-5.

Raymond Dearth had four saves in goal for the Eagles.

Trumbull is 1-1-1. Ridgefield 0-3-0.