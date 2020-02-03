Trumbull makes 9 three-pointers in win over Trinity Catholic

Recommended Video:

The Trumbull girls’ basketball team won defeated Trinity Catholic, 58-32, on Monday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles are 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the FCIAC.

Cassi Barbato scored 16 points, Julia Lindwall 12 and Emi Roberto 11. Barbato and Lindwall each made four 3-pointers. Roberto hit three.

Trumbull plays St. Joseph on Friday night at 6 at Fairfield University. This is part of a double header in support against cancer.

TRUMBULL 58, TRINITY CATHOLIC 32

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 2 2-0 4; Emi Roberto: 4 0-0 11; Sarah Stolze: 4 0-0 8; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 1-2 1; Maeve Hampford: 1 0-0 2; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Mary Lynch: 1 0-0 2; Julia Lindwall: 4 0-0 12; Grace Lesko: 1 0-2 2; Cassi Barbato: 6 0-2 16 ; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 1-8 58

Trinity Catholic

Isabella Edwards: 4 3-4 12; Sophie Thompson: 0 0-0 0; Theresa Lupinnacci: 0 0-0 0; Caitlyn Scott: 3 8-10 14; Gaby Perez: 0 0-0 0; Kiera Fenske: 2 0-0 4; Maggie Carlon 0 0-0 0; Klarke Moore: 1 0-0 2

Totals: 10 11-14 32

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 7 22 10 19 - 58

Trinity Catholic: 4 10 10 8 -32

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emi Roberto - 3; Julia Lindwall - 4; Cassi Barbato - 4

Trinity Catholic: Isabella Edwards - 1