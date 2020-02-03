Trumbull loses to Trinity Catholic in boys basketball
Recommended Video:
The Trumbull boys’ basketball team lost to Trinity Catholic, 71-50, on Monday.
Andrew Cutter scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Quentar Taylor scored 10 points and had 7 assists. Mileeq Green had 8 rebounds and 6 points.
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0
Mileeq Green 2 2-3 6
Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0
Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8
Johnny McCain 2 0-0 5
Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0
Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0
Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0
Cape Holden 1 0-0 3
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 8 0-0 16
Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-0 2
Quentar Taylor 5 0-4 10
Totals 23 2-7 50
3 Pointers: Holden 1, McCain 1
Fouled Out: Green
Technical: Taylor
Trinity
Akim Joseph 1 0-0 2
Mike Barrett 1 0-0 2
Andrew St. Louis 4 3-4 12
Rassoul Abakar 6 2-2 14
Malcolm Newman 8 3-3 20
Branden Louis 1 0-0 2
Ransen Fisher 8 1-4 17
Totals 29 9-13 71
3 Pointers: St. Louis 2, Newman 1
Fouled Out: None
Technical: None
Trumbull 10 8 19 13 50
Trinity 12 14 18 26 71