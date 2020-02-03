Trumbull loses to Trinity Catholic in boys basketball

Recommended Video:

The Trumbull boys’ basketball team lost to Trinity Catholic, 71-50, on Monday.

Andrew Cutter scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Quentar Taylor scored 10 points and had 7 assists. Mileeq Green had 8 rebounds and 6 points.

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 2 2-3 6

Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0

Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8

Johnny McCain 2 0-0 5

Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0

Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 1 0-0 3

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 8 0-0 16

Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-0 2

Quentar Taylor 5 0-4 10

Totals 23 2-7 50

3 Pointers: Holden 1, McCain 1

Fouled Out: Green

Technical: Taylor

Trinity

Akim Joseph 1 0-0 2

Mike Barrett 1 0-0 2

Andrew St. Louis 4 3-4 12

Rassoul Abakar 6 2-2 14

Malcolm Newman 8 3-3 20

Branden Louis 1 0-0 2

Ransen Fisher 8 1-4 17

Totals 29 9-13 71

3 Pointers: St. Louis 2, Newman 1

Fouled Out: None

Technical: None

Trumbull 10 8 19 13 50

Trinity 12 14 18 26 71