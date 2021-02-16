Trumbull lights the lamp eight times in boys hockey opener

Trumbull boy’s hockey coach Greg Maxey is pleased with his team’s performance the first week of the season and has encouraged the Eagles to keep up the good work.
“We did a lot of good things, the trick is to do this against some top teams on the schedule,” Maxey said after Trumbull opened its season with an imposing 8-3 victory over Staples at the Milford Ice Pavilion. “We have Division III games in the FCIAC, and we want to make sure that we execute and perform the same against St. Joe’s, Fairfield, Immaculate and Stamford.”