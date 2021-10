Stefan Cordas continued his clutch sniping with a goal in the 73rd minute when the Trumbull boys’ soccer team drew 1-1 with Fairfield Warde on Saturday.

Richard MacDaniel had the assist, as coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles improved to 4-6-4 and qualified for the Class LL state tournament. Ryan Berecz scored unassisted in the 63rd minute for Warde, now 9-2-3.