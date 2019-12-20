Trumbull knocks off two-time defending champion Waterford

TRUMBULL — The scholastic basketball season is under way and it is time to reshuffle the deck. But that doesn’t mean that Waterford and Trumbull didn’t have a few cards left up their sleeves when they met Friday night.

Trumbull, which advanced to the Division I semifinals a year ago out of the FCIAC, upended back-to-back state champion Waterford from the Eastern Connecticut Conference 67-57.

Coach Buddy Bray brought back guards Quentar Taylor and Mileeq Green from the Eagles’ 19-4 fifth-seeded team that lost to No. 1 seed and eventual champion East Catholic (24-0).

Ryan O’Connell and Payton Sutman were slated to return for coach Bill Bassett from a 23-1 squad that won states out of the top seed. But the 6-foor-4 Sutman is out with a knee injury. That heightened O’Connell’s role, and the 6-foot-6 senior was ready to pick up the slack.

Knocking down all three of his long-range shots in the first quarter, O’Connell’s 9 points helped the Lancers to a 14-12 lead. In the second frame, he showed off his entire game and his 8 points led Waterford to a 31-25 halftime advantage.

O’Connell made 8 free throws in the third quarter in the third frame that ended at 44-all after Trumbull made a trio of 3-pointers.

Quentar Taylor scored 17 points and had 7 assists in Trumbull's victory.

That’s when Trumbull’s Green and Taylor went to work.

Consecutive steals from Green resulted in Taylor’s breakaway basket and a Johnny McCain trey two minutes in. Waterford got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Andrew Cutter’s rebounding (8 to go with 6 blocks) limited the Lancers to one crack at the basket down the stretch. Taylor took ownership of the ball and scored 8 of his 17 points in the final quarter.

“Playing Waterford is always a challenge,” said Taylor who added 7 assists. “They beat us last year (in a game that) came down to the wire. They are a great team, a great program. We knew we had to get the job done. We played as a team from beginning to end.”

Bray said: “Waterford, back-to-back state champs they won the three (Division 3). I told the kids this is a very good program coming in here tonight.

“I think they got hit with the injury bug (Sutman). Their big kid (O’Connell) was fantastic in the first half. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of kids tonight. I thought Q (Taylor) was solid in the second half; our defense was solid in the second half. That team is going to win a lot of games. We knew what Q could do. Mileeq (is) battling a little bit of a shoulder injury and really showed a lot of heart. We’ll move on from here and keep working hard.”

Bassett said: “I felt that both teams lost a lot of seniors last year, a lot of leadership. We won the state championship, they went super deep and lost to an East Catholic team that was phenomenal. I think both teams were looking to see where the leadership is. How were the other players going to adapt?

“They had number 45 Taylor I think is his name, I had Ryan O’Connell. Those guys definitely were the two leaders on the floor. But how were the rest of the team going to adapt? Their role players did a really nice job today. Our role players did an all right job too. They did some more of the little things that we have to keep working on.”

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Trumbull’s Quentar Taylor had 17 points and 7 assists running the offense for Trumbull. Waterford’s Ryan O’Connell was brilliant in all areas and finished with 25 points.

QUOTABLE

“I felt that both teams lost a lot of seniors last year, a lot of leadership. We won the state championship, they went super deep and lost to an East Catholic team that was phenomenal. I think both teams were looking to see where the leadership is. How were the other players going to adapt?” — Waterford coach Bill Bassett

Trumbull 67, Waterford 57

At Trumbull High

Waterford 14 17 13 13 — 57

Trumbull 12 13 19 23 — 67

Waterford (0-1)

Liam Kane 2 4-4 9; Ryan Bakken 1 2-2 4; Stanley Maynard 3 5-6 13; Robert Zawacki 1 0-0 2; Ryan O'Connell 7 8-10 25; Samuel Menders 0 0-0 0; Owen Coderre 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 19-22 57

3 pointers: O'Connell 3, Maynard 2, Kane 1

Trumbull (1-0)

Tyler Woolery 2 0-0 6; Mileeq Green 5 2-2 13; Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0; Connor Johnston 1 2-2 4; Johnny McCain 4 1-2 13; Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0; Sebastian Mettellus 1 0-0 3; Andrew Cutter 4 1-1 9; Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-1 2; Quentar Taylor 5 6-10 17. Totals 23 12-18 67

3 Pointers: McCain 4, Woolery 2, Green 1, Mettellus 1, Taylor 1