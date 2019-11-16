Trumbull knocks off top seed, advance to semifinals

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team shut out No. seed Greenwich, 3-0, in a Class LL match on Saturday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s No. 8 seeded Eagles (18-3) will play No. 12 seed Glastonbury (16-6) in Wednesday’s semifinal at a site and time to be determined.

Trumbull took set one 25-9, thanks to a long service run from Ashleigh Johnson (14 digs, 2 aces).

They won set two 25-22 and set three 25-23 to sweep the Cardinals (19-2)

he Eagles were led offensively by Bailey Cenatiempo with 10 kills. She also added 9 digs. Ali Castro had 26 assists and 7 digs. Lindsay Gibbs added 5 kills and 2 blocks.