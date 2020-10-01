Trumbull knocks off St. Joseph in field hockey

The Trumbull field hockey opened the season with a 2-0 victory over FCIAC rival St. Joseph on Thursday afternoon at McDougall Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the Eagles scored two times in the third quarter to take the lead and earn their first win.

It felt incredible to finally play a game,” Trumbull head coach Colleen Filush said. “The girls have been working so hard for the last five weeks to get ready for today.”

Senior tri-captain Lauren Buck and sophomore Maura Carbone each scored goals for Trumbull.

Buck got Trumbull on the board with 8:58 left in the third quarter, converting off a pass from sophomore Kayla Barbagallo.

Six minutes later, Carbone scored off a rebound on a Rania Ahmad shot in the circle.

Senior tri-captain Megan McCarthy had four saves in goal for Trumbull, while Sara Sabin made seven for St. Joseph.

“I expected the girls to be a little nervous, and they were,” Filush added. “However, they pulled it together and started making smart, impactful passes and creating plays. I expect them to bond more and grow stronger as a team as the season moves on.”

Prior to the game, Trumbull recognized its 10 seniors: Alexandra Barratta, Lauren Buck, Ella Consla, Amelia DePino, Cory Jennings-Dubois, MaryGrace Kennedy, Megan McCarthy, Joelle Nutter, Gianna Socci and Anna Tutek.

The Eagles return to action next Wednesday when they made a trip to play St. Joseph at 3:45 p.m.

Field Hockey

Trumbull 2, St. Joseph 0

At McDougall Stadium

T 0 0 2 0 - 2

SJ 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

T- Lauren Buck (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 3rd, 8:58

T - Maura Carbone (assisted by Rania Ahmad), 3rd, 1:53

Shots on Goal: T (14), SJ (4)

Penalty Corners: T (6), SJ (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 4, SJ - Sara Sabin - 7

Records: T 1-0; SJ 0-1