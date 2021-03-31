Trumbull indoor track athletes met pre-set standards

The season was a unique one for the Trumbull High girls indoor track team. With the state not allowing the sport to compete until March, the team started practice in mid-January with hopes of competing. As indoor track facilities were at a premium in the state, Trumbull was relegated to training on the school’s outdoor facilities.
“Going into the winter season, we were looking for ways to create meaningful moments on the track,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “It was about focusing on what we could do, not what we couldn’t. We knew we would be outside the whole season, so we embraced it.”