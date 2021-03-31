Trumbull indoor track athletes met pre-set standards

The season was a unique one for the Trumbull High girls indoor track team. With the state not allowing the sport to compete until March, the team started practice in mid-January with hopes of competing. As indoor track facilities were at a premium in the state, Trumbull was relegated to training on the school’s outdoor facilities.

“Going into the winter season, we were looking for ways to create meaningful moments on the track,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “It was about focusing on what we could do, not what we couldn’t. We knew we would be outside the whole season, so we embraced it.”

In March, the team was able to hold several virtual meets, culminating with a live dual meet on March 10 against FCIAC-rival Brien McMahon at McDougall Stadium.

“We found ways to maintain our competitiveness despite not having a regular schedule we were all used to,” McCaffrey said. “For the top runners in the program, we built in creative ways to get faster. The sprinters were provided two opportunities a week to be timed. For our distance and middle-distance runners, it was putting them up against the boys in some heats.”

By the end of the season, many Eagles achieved some impressive results.

In the shot put, sophomore Brooke Rubush threw 26-feet, 1-inch which would have qualified her for the FCIAC meet.

In the 55-meter dash, junior Olivia McCrae (7.54), junior Lucia Ferreira (7.64), senior Nheriessa Medwinter (7.74), sophomore Isabella Socci (7.84), senior Mollie Smith (7.94), and freshman Isabella Callaway (8.04) earned Class LL qualification. Sophomore Maura Carbone and senior Julie Ruggiero each posted the FCIAC meet standard (8.14).

Junior Celine Bozukluian qualified for the state meet with a 9.90 mark in the 55-meter hurdles.

Many of Trumbull’s runners excelled in the winter season, after coming off a successful cross country season in the fall.

In the 300 meters, junior Evelyn Marchand recorded a time of 45.14, which put her among the best in the FCIAC and state. Marchand also posted an impressive 1:42 mark in the 600 meters.

Senior Ella Consla ran a 1:51.5 in the 600 to qualify for the FCIAC meet.

In the 1000 meters, four Eagles have state-qualifying times, led by junior Kali Holden (3:04), who was coming off an All-State cross country season. Consla (3:20.1), senior Calyn Carbone (3:24.3) and freshman Kathryn Marchand (3:24.8) also would have qualified for the Class LL state meet with their times.

In the 1600 meters, Holden set a school record with a mark of 5:07.2. Consla (5:38), Kathryn Marchand (5:39.4), Calyn Carbone (5:40) and junior Abigail Poplawski (5:46) all would have qualified for the Class LL state meet. Seniors Brenna Asaro (5:51.4) and Ellie Malin (5:57.1) also qualified for the FCIAC.

In the 3200 meters, Holden’s 11:07.0 paced the squad, while Calyn Carbone (12:19.5) and Asaro (12:28.2) also exceeded FCIAC and state qualifications.

On March 27, Holden and Evelyn Marchand competed at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, S.C. against some of the best runners in the United States. Both Holden and Marchand qualified for the meet from their times during the 2019-20 winter indoor season.

Marchand competed in the Emerging Elite 400-meter race, posting a time of 1:02.98. Holden set a school record in the Championship 5000 meters with an impressive 18:19.82. She followed her performance up the next day with an 11:16.41 in the Emerging Elite two-mile race.

Following the team’s dual meet against Brien McMahon, the program also recognized its nine seniors with a Senior Night celebration, as Asaro, Calyn Carbone, Consla, Malin, Medwinter, Ruggiero, Ella Smith, Mollie Smith and Emily Umana were recognized.

“In the end, it came down to setting goals, building workouts around those goals and working hard to achieve them,” McCaffrey added. “Satisfaction is found through perspective. I think as a coaching staff we did a good job providing that.”