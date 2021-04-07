Skip to main content
Sports

Trumbull gymnasts take third in FCIAC

Trumbull placed third at the FCIAC Girls Gymnastic Championship. Leading the way for coach Celina Huber (first row) were Rachel Kapteina, Kenna Stevenson and Maggie Williamson; (second row) Alyssa Lalli, Anna Simpson, Ariana Sebourne, Ellie Forma and Olivia Mate; (third row) Morgan Rizzo, Farrah Hass, Cayden Paymer, Juliana Pucciarelli, Talia Lalli, Leah Cody and Marcella Cecere.

Trumbull Athletics / Contributed photo
