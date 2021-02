Trumbull’s Ellie Forma won three individual events to pace coach Celina Huber’s Eagles (137.4) to victory over Staples (127,75) and Norwalk (86.3) in a season-opening virtual tri-meet on Tuesday.

In the all-around, Forma 35.45 was followed by teammate Kenna Stevenson 34.05, and Staples’ Chloe Ashton 33.0.