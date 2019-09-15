Trumbull girls win Wilton Invitational

The third-ranked Trumbull High girls cross country team won the Wilton Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles finished first out of 18 varsity teams with 98 points, well ahead of runner-up Wilton (117) and third-place Glastonbury (135).

Senior tri-captain and two-time All-Stater Alessandra Zaffina led the way for the Eagles. Zaffina completed the 4,000-kilometer race in 15:34, good for fourth out of 144 total runners.

Sophomore Kali Holden and senior Emily Alexandru both ran well, finishing in 10th and 11th place respectively (16:02).

Sophomore Evelyn Marchand (16:45) and senior tri-captain Megan Becker (16:46) placed 36th and 37th, respectively to round out the five Eagle scorers.

Trumbull runners also excelled in the junior varsity and freshmen races. Junior Allie Palmieri finished 10th in the junior varsity race (17:58), while the Eagle freshman team took second overall

Four Trumbull first-year runners - Maggie Basbagill (7th), Risa Hilinski (9th), Corinne Howell (13th), Abigail Poplawski (14th) - placed in the top 14 of the 1.5-mile race.

“The girls had a chance to go out today and test their fitness,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “We were pleased with the results all around. The varsity girls had a tough start because of their placement on the line, but steadily worked their way back into the race to earn the team title.”

Trumbull (3-0) returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when its travels to Fairfield for a dual meet against Fairfield Warde, Greenwich and St. Joseph.