Trumbull girls volleyball tops Amity in five sets

Trumbull defeated Amity, 3-2, in a non-conference match on Wednesday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles won 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 15-7.

Trumbull was led by senior middle hitter Lindsay Gibbs with 11 kills, 9 blocks and 6 digs.

Junior setter Ali Castro had 34 assists, 5 blocks and 11 digs.

Senior outside hitter Alina Goncalves had 10 kills, 2 blocks and 5 digs.

Trumbull is now 3-1 and 2-1 in the FCIAC.