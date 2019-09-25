https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-girls-volleyball-tops-Amity-in-five-sets-14468701.php
Trumbull girls volleyball tops Amity in five sets
Trumbull defeated Amity, 3-2, in a non-conference match on Wednesday.
Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles won 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 15-7.
Trumbull was led by senior middle hitter Lindsay Gibbs with 11 kills, 9 blocks and 6 digs.
Junior setter Ali Castro had 34 assists, 5 blocks and 11 digs.
Senior outside hitter Alina Goncalves had 10 kills, 2 blocks and 5 digs.
Trumbull is now 3-1 and 2-1 in the FCIAC.
