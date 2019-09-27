Trumbull girls volleyball sweeps Staples

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Staples, 3-0 on Thursday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull was led by junior Bailey Cenatiempo with 11 kills, 13 digs and two aces.

Junior Ali Castro had 28 assists, eight digs and an ace,

Senior Natalie Onofreo had six kills, two blocks and seven digs.