https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-girls-volleyball-sweeps-Ludlowe-15700915.php
Trumbull girls volleyball sweeps Ludlowe
The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-22).
The Eagles finished the regular season at 9-1.
Coach Nicole Trommelen’s team was led by senior captain and setter Ali Castro with 37 assists, 6 digs and 2 kills.
Senior Stephanie Olah had 10 kills and 5 digs.
Senior Bailey Cenatiempo had 6 kills, 12 digs and an ace.
Junior Ada Sadlier added 8 kills and 2 blocks.
Amanda Sullivan had 4 aces.
View Comments