Trumbull girls volleyball sweeps Ludlowe

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-22).

The Eagles finished the regular season at 9-1.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s team was led by senior captain and setter Ali Castro with 37 assists, 6 digs and 2 kills.

Senior Stephanie Olah had 10 kills and 5 digs.

Senior Bailey Cenatiempo had 6 kills, 12 digs and an ace.

Junior Ada Sadlier added 8 kills and 2 blocks.

Amanda Sullivan had 4 aces.