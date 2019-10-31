https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-girls-volleyball-improves-to-13-3-on-14644321.php
Trumbull girls volleyball improves to 13-3 on season
Trumbull’s girls’ volleyball team moved to 13-3 on the season after coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles defeated Bridgeport Central, 3-0 to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Trumbull plays its final regular season home game tomorrow at 5:30 vs Stamford.
Ashleigh Johnson had 17 digs and four aces in the match with Central.
Ali Castro led the attack with 21 assists.
Natalie Onofreo had five kills and five aces.
