Trumbull girls volleyball improves to 13-3 on season

Trumbull’s girls’ volleyball team moved to 13-3 on the season after coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles defeated Bridgeport Central, 3-0 to improve to 13-3 on the season.

Trumbull plays its final regular season home game tomorrow at 5:30 vs Stamford.

Ashleigh Johnson had 17 digs and four aces in the match with Central.

Ali Castro led the attack with 21 assists.

Natalie Onofreo had five kills and five aces.