Trumbull girls volleyball holds off St. Joseph

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated cross town rival St. Joseph 3-1 on Thursday.

The sets were 20-25, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

After dropping the first set, coach Nicole Trommelen’s Trumbull team came storming back to take set two.

In sets 3 and 4, Trumbull built up early leads.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s St. Joseph squad rallied and took the lead late in both sets before Trumbull ultimately finished strong

Trumbull was led by senior outside hitter Bailey Cenatiempo with 21 kills, 25 digs and 2 blocks.

Senior setter Ali Castro had 40 assists, 19 digs and 2 aces, while junior middle Ada Sadlier had 9 kills, 4 blocks and 5 aces.

Stephanie Olah finished the game strong adding 9 kills and senior libero Kat Zanvettor added 15 digs. The Eagles are now 6-1.